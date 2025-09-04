No nod yet from centre, TN sanctions Rs 1,964 crore for metro rail extension

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set aside nearly Rs 2,000 crore to kick-start preparatory works on the long-delayed southern extension of the Chennai Metro, even as it awaits final clearance from the centre.

According to a Government Order on Wednesday, the state government has sanctioned Rs 1,964 crore for land acquisition, utility shifting and allied works on the 15.5km Phase-1 extension from Chennai airport to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam.

Of this, officials said, Rs 1,816 crore is required for land acquisition — 28 acres of privately owned land and 30 acres from various government departments. The fund will be sanctioned as subordinate debt to Chennai Metro. The extension is seen as critical to connect the city’s transport hubs with Kilambakkam bus terminal. The progress has hinged on protracted negotiations with the centre for project approval and financing.

This corridor will include 13 new stations and incorporate a two-tier structure — an elevated road on the first level and metro line above it — a design aimed at easing traffic and enhancing connectivity.

The extension is part of a revised project report submitted by CMRL, which significantly broadens the original scope. The estimated cost has now gone up to Rs 9,335 crore.