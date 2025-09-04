The art of Pookalam, designed by nature

What would India be without her festivals? Imagine our calendars sans them! Inconceivable, without those cheery dates marked in red. They come and go almost every other month, providing respite from most daily grinding routines. A reason to shop, wear new clothes, eat a traditional meal with family, laugh, and binge-watch blockbusters; these special days are what unknowingly bind us all together and give every household something to look forward to. And as if all the colourful ones we have are not enough, urban India has even learnt to import days like Halloween and Black Friday from across the shores to add to the spirit of celebration.



Every festival has its unique charm and a history to call its own. Some are quiet, some come alive with the loudness of fireworks, some are pious and spent in prayer, while some dance to the tunes of nature. Some are a visual treat to the eye, too, and Onam is surely one such. The first thing that comes to mind when one hears the word is the stunning flower decoration that adorns every Malayali household at this time of the year. The years may have taken away the simplicity of this tradition, where designs are no longer impromptu or solely dependent on the colours and quantity of the flowers gathered each morning from the plants in the vicinity.