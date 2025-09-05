Microchip for pet dogs: Chennai corporation says fine for violations not decided yet

CHENNAI: After news reports claiming that pet owners who don’t microchip their dogs would be fined Rs 3,000, corporation officials clarified on Thursday that while the work orders for the supply of radio frequency identification microchips have been issued, the fine amount is yet to be determined.

“We have decided that there will be a fine for not microchipping pet dogs, but the amount has not been fixed,” an official said. The GCC, in May this year, called for tenders for the supply of implantable microchips for pet dogs.

The contract was finalised and the work orders were issued on Thursday. A council resolution passed in January this year made microchips in pet dogs mandatory in order to apply for pet licenses. The civic body is also simultaneously microchipping stray dogs.

The microchips will have details including the pet’s name, species, breed, colour, sex, age, vaccination status, and a unique identification number recognised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.