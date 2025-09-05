Chennai

Padma Subrahmanyam honoured with Dr Mrs YGP Educationist Award by Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar

Padma Subrahmanyam called it an emotional moment, recalling her family’s long bond with educationist Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, fondly remembered as Mrs YGP.
CHENNAI: The Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar on Thursday conferred the 15th Dr Mrs YGP Educationist Award on renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam.

Accepting the award, Padma Subrahmanyam said it was an emotional moment for her, recalling the long-standing bond between her family and that of Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, fondly known as Mrs YGP.

She described Mrs YGP, the distinguished educationist and founder of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Group of Schools, as a mother figure to her and lauded her for “Indianising” the education system.

Former BJP state president K Annamalai, who was the chief guest, said Padma Subrahmanyam, through her art and culture, has transcended boundaries of language and nations.

“She has upheld our culture everywhere. She is a strong nationalist,” he said. Dr Mohan Rajan, CMD of Rajan Eye Care Hospital and member of Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar, was also present at the event.

