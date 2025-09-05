Rs 2K crore allotted for Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram metro extension

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cleared the decks for preparatory work for the next phase of Chennai Metro expansion, authorising Rs 2,126 crore for land acquisition, survey and roadwork along the proposed western corridor between Poonamallee and Sunguvarchatram.

The 27.9km extension, to be executed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, is awaiting formal approval from the union government. Of the sanctioned Rs 1,836 crore, nearly 86% of the fund, is earmarked for land acquisition, including compensation to be paid for existing structures, a GO said. The funding will be provided as subordinate debt to the CMRL in line with TN’s practice of underwriting early-stage metro expansion costs.

The project is part of the 52.94km extension corridor from Poonamallee to the proposed Parandur greenfield airport planned at an outlay of Rs 15,906 crore. Once completed, the line will knit together industrial and residential hubs like Chembarambakkam, Thandalam, Irungattukottai, Sriperumbudur and Sunguvarchatram, before ending at Parandur airport.

Recognising the importance of a phased approach, planners and transport experts have advised prioritisation of the Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram stretch. The total project cost for the 27.9km segment, featuring 14 elevated stations, is expected to be around Rs 8,779 crore.

Last month, TN authorised Rs 2,442 crore for preparatory works for 21.76km metro corridor between Koyambedu and Pattabhiram. This covers land acquisition at Rs 2,204 crore, utility shifting, surveys, tree replanting and traffic management. Costing Rs 9,928 crore as per 2025 estimates, the corridor intends to reduce congestion along the Outer Ring Road.

On Wednesday, TN had sanctioned Rs 1,964 crore for land acquisition, utility shifting and allied works on the 15.5 km Phase-1 extension from Chennai airport to the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus.