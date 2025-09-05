RWA president, aide held for assaulting cop in Mogappair over water dispute

CHENNAI: Two men, including the president of a residents’ welfare association, were arrested for attacking police personnel in Mogappair On Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the trouble began when the association cut off the water supply to a resident named Saravanan over a dispute. Saravanan called the police control room, after which a patrol team of constables Balaji and Manju reached the spot to inquire.

However, sources said association president P Venkatesan (57) and member N Chellappa (37) objected to the officers entering the premises and picked up an argument with the cops. In the scuffle that followed, Balaji was assaulted. The footage of the attack, went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.