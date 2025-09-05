Ultra-processed food increases disease burden: Health secretary

CHENNAI: Achieving nutrition security has become a challenge as consumption of processed and ultra-processed food has gone up, owing to which the burden of diseases caused by micronutrient deficiencies have been increasing though the country, said Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar on Thursday.

Speaking at the media roundtable session organised by the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Senthil Kumar added that when food is processed or ultra-processed, all supplements get drained out, giving rise to various diseases. Though the government is promoting fortified food, there is an apprehension among people about it. So, it is important to raise awareness about fortified food, he noted

The session facilitated discussions between senior government officials from various government departments, The officials stressed the importance of consuming fortified oil – milk, rice, wheat and salt – for sufficient micronutrients.