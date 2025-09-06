Air pollution returns along OMR as VOC emissions from SIDCO pharma plant trigger health concerns

CHENNAI: Thousands of residents living in high-rises along Old Mahabalipuram Road in localities like Kelambakkam, Siruseri, Padur and Navalur are once again troubled by air pollution due to a pungent gas at specific times during the day.

The residents had faced the same issue last year with even the Chennai Mathematical Institute’s dean writing to the Chengalpattu collector about it. Officials of TNPCB conducted a field study in May 2025 and narrowed down the source of the volatile organic compound (VOC) to a pharmaceutical company at SIDCO industrial Estate in Alathur, about 15km north of Mamallapuram. Residents said the stench had then stopped for a while, but has returned about a month ago.

Sources said that a sensor used by TNPCB staff a few days ago determined the level of VOC to about 0.5-0.7 ppm, but TNPCB officials were tight-lipped about the findings. Kesavamoorthy, district environmental engineer of Maraimalai Nagar, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, did not respond to calls and messages seeking clarification.

Residents in more than 10 gated communities including Valencia apartments, Eden Park, House of Hiranandani, Appaswamy, Arihant Firangipani, Varna Bhoomi and La avenue in the localities have raised a stink. The odour has caused issues like throat irritation and itching, coughing, nausea and eye and skin irritation.