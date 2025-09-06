Chennai biker hits stray buffalo on Singaperumal Koil highway; both die

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man died in a road accident near Singaperumal Koil in the early hours of Thursday after his motorcycle hit a stray cattle that suddenly crossed the highway. The animal too died on the spot.

According to the Palur police, the victim, identified as Jayaraman of Melrosapuram in Kancheepuram, was working in a private company in Oragadam.

Around 1.30 am, he was riding his bike towards Oragadam on Singaperumal Koil-Sriperumbudur highway when a buffalo suddenly ran across the road near the Kolathur dump. Losing control, Jayaraman crashed into the animals fell off the vehicle and sustained severe head injuries.

Onlookers rushed him in an 108 ambulance to the government emergency care centre near Singaperumal Koil, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In August, a 22-year-old law student was killed after his motorcycle skidded when a stray cow darted across the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road near Poonamallee. In March, a woman in Korattur was attacked by stray cattle while she was walking on the road. In January, a 52-year-old woman in Kalattipettai near Kundrathur died after falling off a two-wheeler when her son braked suddenly to avoid hitting a cow that suddenly crossed the road.