Chennai cyber wing warns of fake traffic challan, cyber helpdesk call scams targeting bank details

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing in Chennai has warned the public to be aware of two online scams to which a lot of people are falling prey – fake traffic challan message scam and cyber helpdesk call scam.

In the first Parivahan e-challan scam, scammers circulate WhatsApp messages claiming that the recipient has violated traffic rules and must pay a fine. These messages contain a link to download a fake APK file disguised as the official mParivahan app. Once installed, the app seeks permissions that expose SMS, contacts and banking details. It can even bypass OTPs using screen overlays, enabling fraudulent withdrawals.

Victims usually discover the fraud only after money vanishes from their accounts. Police have advised people to verify challans only on official websites or the government app available on Google Play Store, and never to install unknown APK files.

In the cyber helpdesk call scam, conmen pose as cybercrime helpline agents or legal experts and approach victims who have already lost money.

They contact people through WhatsApp, Telegram, calls or emails, demanding more payment under the guise of filing complaints or for recovering funds.

Authorities stressed that filing complaints via 1930 helpline or cybercrime.gov.in is free of cost, and urged the public not to trust unsolicited contacts or fake websites.