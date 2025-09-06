Chennai plans commodity-based freight model as incomplete land-use maps hinder traditional approach

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and consultancy Ernst & Young (EY) are preparing a freight movement model for Chennai that shifts from land-use forecasts in favour of a commodity-based approach.

Instead of relying on incomplete maps of industrial and commercial zones, the model estimates demand from projected cargo volumes — identifying what kinds of goods will move, and in what quantities, to give a more ‘reliable picture’ of the city’s logistics needs, according to sources.

Officials had initially sought to link freight demand to land use by mapping factories, warehouses and commercial hubs. But when they turned to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for data, they found that detailed land-use maps were unavailable for much of the region.

The CMDA is still preparing the city’s third master plan, which covers only 1,189 sq km of the older metropolitan boundary. In the expanded areas, only broad “growth zones” have been identified, which would not be enough to support freight modelling.

A senior CUMTA official told TNIE that the expanded metropolitan area falls under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). “Since the CMDA’s third master plan covers less than one-fifth of the total area, we opted for a commodity-based approach, as identifying land use in the expanded zones will take time. This approach is around 75-80 per cent accurate,” the official said.