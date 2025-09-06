Lessons beyond books: Honouring teachers and their unique teaching methods

Sumathi Nataraj

Graduate teacher (English)

Sumathi Nataraj from Tiruppur pursued her education in Tamil medium initially and then moved on to English medium. This shift was significant. “But the challenges I faced are vastly different from today’s context. Back then, resources were limited to books and teachers,” she admits.

Taking inspiration from her own difficulties, Sumathi took up a bilingual method of teaching “a foreign language”. In her classes, she uses Tamil as a medium of instruction to teach English. She notes, “This method of teaching would certainly lay a foundation to understand the language. Learning a foreign language through one’s mother tongue is like sensing the gentle breeze sitting on the mother’s lap.”

Sumathi follows this method up to the primary level. “Once they understand the basics, they would stop translating the thoughts into English; instead, they would only try to imbibe the concept and express themselves in the limited vocabulary,” she says.

Creating tunes to teach memory poems and using storytelling and mnemonic devices to teach other concepts, as they enhance understanding and retention, are some methods she uses. Aiding her in the journey is the British Council’s Action Research Monitoring Scheme (ARMS) programme. Sumathi shares, “The programme empowered me to refine language strategies and explore bilingual methods, enhancing my teaching effectiveness.”

In her view, research-based teaching methods like ARMS and storytelling share a common goal: to make learning engaging and effective. “And bilingual instruction has proven effective in illuminating students’ understanding and boosting their communication and retention,” she adds.

The ultimate goal of this approach is to empower students with fluency in English and confidence in communication. “I firmly believe that bilingual methodology can achieve dual objectives — enabling students to express themselves effectively and accurately in diverse contexts,” she says.