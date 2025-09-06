Of chalk and couture

The first thing that comes to mind when I think of my guru, Binesh Mahadevan is his performances. On stage, his emotions feel so real that the audience is drawn in instantly. But what always stood out to me was his attention to dressing and accessorising. At every Arangetram or performance, his bracelets and unique accessories caught my eye, setting him apart even when others were equally dressed up. His style carried a sharpness and elegance that made him memorable, and it quietly taught me to value simplicity and grace in how I present myself. A moment I’ll never forget was during my Arangetram practice in 2017, when he told me that if I worked hard enough, my efforts would outshine any flaws. His words and his fashion sense have guided me since my school days, both on stage and beyond.