Of chalk and couture

Shobini G, final-year undergraduate student
The first thing that comes to mind when I think of my guru, Binesh Mahadevan is his performances. On stage, his emotions feel so real that the audience is drawn in instantly. But what always stood out to me was his attention to dressing and accessorising. At every Arangetram or performance, his bracelets and unique accessories caught my eye, setting him apart even when others were equally dressed up. His style carried a sharpness and elegance that made him memorable, and it quietly taught me to value simplicity and grace in how I present myself. A moment I’ll never forget was during my Arangetram practice in 2017, when he told me that if I worked hard enough, my efforts would outshine any flaws. His words and his fashion sense have guided me since my school days, both on stage and beyond.
JB Brittina Jaden, final-year undergraduate student
When I think of Pushpa Rani Miss from school, the first image is always her accessories. She blended her Gujarati roots with the simplicity of Tamil style in such a graceful way. I can still hear the soft jingle of her bangles, imagine the neatly chosen earrings that matched every sari, and picture the tiny bindis that added character to her face. What stood out the most were her big, oxidised rings, each specially made in Gujarat. They weren’t just ornaments but pieces of her heritage she carried every day, bold yet completely her own. While other teachers kept their look simple, her rings always caught the light and our attention, especially when she gestured while teaching. Through her, I learned something bigger — to embrace my roots and carry them proudly, letting them be a part of who I am.
Madhumitha D, professor at a private institution
The first image that comes to mind when I think of one of my favourite school teachers is her perfectly-draped sari, subtle accessories, and a calm, confident presence. Even on the busiest mornings, she never appeared rushed — her style carried a sense of consistency that became part of her identity as much as her teaching. What made her fashion sense stand out wasn’t extravagance, but thoughtfulness. Graceful, neat, and approachable, she balanced professionalism with warmth. Small details — a watch, simple jewellery, the way she tied her hair — showed us that being disciplined and presentable didn’t mean being dull. Her style reflected her personality, teaching us silent lessons in confidence and self-respect. Today, when I prepare for presentations or interviews, I remember her. For us, her fashion sense became more than appearance; it was presence, a symbol of consistency, confidence, and care.
Nivedhitha R, teacher at an NGO
In college, Niveda ma’am stood out instantly. With her sari and simple bun, she carried herself so calmly that her fashion felt comforting, almost like a friend rather than a teacher. What made her unique was that her style wasn’t about perfection — sometimes her messy hair or floating sari pleats made her look different and cute, breaking the stereotype of teachers always being perfectly traditional. At the same time, she had a knack for looking pretty and eye-catching every day, with makeup, accessories, and neatly styled saris that never felt monotonous. While other staff often looked the same, she brought variety and freshness in her appearance. Personally, she made me realise that dressing up is about effort and expression, not just rules. Now, as a teacher myself, I see that students respect how you treat them more than what you wear.
Meghanand S, final-year undergraduate student
When I think of my Data Science visiting professor, the first thing that comes to mind is the way she carried herself. She wasn’t flashy or loud, but she had a presence that made every student turn toward her the moment she walked in. Her style was simple and professional, but on the days she wore a saree, she looked so graceful that it felt like the attire was made for her. What impressed me most wasn’t the clothes, but how her confidence and calmness gave those clothes meaning. She taught me that style is not just about fashion choices, but about the aura you bring into a space. To us, she wasn’t just a teacher but someone whose presence itself became a statement — a queen in her own classroom.