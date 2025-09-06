Sixth edition of 'For Your Eyes Only' quiz conducted

Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Rotary Rajan Eye Bank hosted the sixth successive edition of ‘For Your Eyes Only 2025’, a high-spirited quiz competition on Wednesday, September 3. It was held as part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight. Dozens of students from leading city schools converged at the hospital auditorium to test their knowledge on eye health, anatomy and the importance of donation.
The quiz was meticulously curated and hosted by Arvind Rajeev and Mahesh Ramgopal of X Quiz It, whose well researched questions and innovative rounds kept contestants and spectators on the edge of their seats. Topics ranged from corneal transplantation breakthroughs to dispelling common myths around eye donation.
Swamy Dhyanagamyananda, secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College, was the chief guest. He praised the hospital and Rotary Eye Bank for harnessing youthful enthusiasm to spread awareness. “When young minds appreciate the gift of sight, they become lifelong champions of compassion,” he said.
Rtn Dr Pravin Tellakula, president of Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar, and guest of honour, commended Dr Mohan Rajan and Dr Sujatha Mohan for sustaining the quiz over six years. He noted that each edition has played a crucial role in bolstering donor pledges and community outreach.
After four competitive rounds, Sivananda Rajaram Senior Secondary School’s Nirvighna Peetha clinched first place. PSBB Millennium School, Gerugambakkam’s Anirudh Prem secured second, while Sreenithihasan K of Velammal Bodhi Campus, Kolapakkam finished third. All finalists received participation mementos.
“Quizzes like this ignite curiosity and empathy. Our hope is that these students carry the message of donation into their families and neighbourhoods,” said Dr Sujatha.
The quiz underscores the joint mission of Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Rotary Rajan Eye Bank: to eliminate corneal blindness through education, donor registration and surgical excellence. Communities wishing to pledge eye donation or learn more can contact the Rotary Rajan Eye Bank hotline at 9840177177.