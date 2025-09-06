Sixth edition of 'For Your Eyes Only' quiz conducted

Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Rotary Rajan Eye Bank hosted the sixth successive edition of ‘For Your Eyes Only 2025’, a high-spirited quiz competition on Wednesday, September 3. It was held as part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight. Dozens of students from leading city schools converged at the hospital auditorium to test their knowledge on eye health, anatomy and the importance of donation.

The quiz was meticulously curated and hosted by Arvind Rajeev and Mahesh Ramgopal of X Quiz It, whose well researched questions and innovative rounds kept contestants and spectators on the edge of their seats. Topics ranged from corneal transplantation breakthroughs to dispelling common myths around eye donation.