Man crushed to death by road roller, GCC engineer suspended

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man was crushed to death under a road roller near Koyambedu on Saturday evening. The Greater Chennai Corporation suspended the assistant engineer of Division 127, under whose supervision the road work at Vadakku Mada Veethi was being carried out.

The deceased, Baskar, was a resident of the same street. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm, shortly after bitumen laying had been completed.

When the driver, engaged by a Chennai corporation contractor, attempted to move the road roller parked at the street corner, he allegedly drove it recklessly, lost control and ran over Baskar, who was standing about 20ft away. The victim sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, the Koyambedu police said.

Division 127 assistant engineer Veeragavan, who lodged the police complaint, sought action against road roller operator Mohan, the work supervisor, and contractor A Balaji for not ensuring safe operations and proper maintenance of the machine.

The corporation has begun departmental action against Veeragavan, for negligence in overseeing the work.