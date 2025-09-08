In pursuit of wiser laws

Progressive activism works towards liberalising the culture itself, preventing it from calcifying or regressing into further oppression. But youth need not become sacrificial lambs towards this goal through a lowered age of consent. This is where a deeply nuanced conversation about informed consent, emotional maturity, and supportive ecosystems has to occur, conjointly with legal protection from predators. Lowering the age of consent presents an illusion of empowerment within a system devoid of freedom, and enables greater exploitation than already exists. A close-in-age exception, however, offers something much more sensible and workable.

Safeguards from predators are constructive only when there is a clear understanding, both in practice and in the letter of the law, that teenage sexuality and sexual expression are normal and healthy. Laws must provide a safe scaffolding for these without curbing them. Last month, actor Gautami Kapoor shocked many Indian netizens by sharing in an interview that she had wanted to buy her daughter, now aged 19, a vibrator for the latter’s 16th birthday. They had a conversation about it, and while she declined the gift at the time, Kapoor says her daughter later came to appreciate the thought. The thought itself may be novel to many, but it is not wrong of Kapoor to have wanted her daughter to become aware of and self-reliant about her own pleasure. It is a right that has been denied to many — and to women in particular.