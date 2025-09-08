KCBT-Chettipunniyam 18-km elevated stretch to ease congestion on GST road

Official sources said NHAI finalised the detailed project report (DPR) a few months back, but has not yet called for tenders, as the proposed metro line between the airport and Kilambakkam has to be integrated with the entry and exit ramps of the corridor.

Last week, the state government gave its final nod for extending the metro line from Chennai Airport to KCBT. To facilitate construction on the busy stretch, NHAI widened an 18.5 km stretch of the four-lane GST road into an eight-lane highway from Vandalur to Chettipunniyam in 2024. The width of the GST road ranges from 35-45m. As per the official documents, the section carries over 75,000 passenger cars per day.

“For construction purposes, one lane on either side will be utilised, but commuters will still have a six-lane carriageway for smooth traffic flow,” said an official.

NHAI has also taken up widening of a four-lane 2.4-km stretch of GST Road to eight-lanes, between the Tambaram road overbridge (RoB) and Perungalathur. At present, heavy traffic congestion occurs at the Irumbuliyur junction, where vehicles from the Chennai Bypass converge, as the road width narrows drastically from 35m to 11m. An NHAI official noted, “The widening of Tambaram RoB on the Tambaram-Perungalathur section is complete. Work on the adjoining stretch towards the Chennai Bypass/Tambaram is in progress and is expected to be completed within a month.”

S Ramalingam, a resident of Old Perungalathur, said, “Since the mofussil bus terminus was shifted to Kilambakkam, congestion on GST Road has increased significantly in recent months. While the road widening has eased peak-hour traffic between Tambaram and Chettipunniyam, the overall congestion has not reduced much. The corridor should have been constructed much earlier.” Another regular commuter from Villupuram, S Ranjith Kumar said, “On the weekend preceding the Onam festival, the stretch from Tambaram to KCBT was heavily choked. It took nearly 70 minutes to travel from Tambaram to Chengalpattu.