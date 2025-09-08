Teen boy held for making bomb threat to CMRL

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in Villupuram for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to a Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) train in Chennai on Friday. The threat was found to be a hoax. The boy has been secured by the police and will be produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

According to the police, the boy, who has completed his class XII, had playfully dialled the customer feedback number of the CMRL, on Friday evening. It was answered by an employee at the Koyambedu office to whom he said that a bomb had been placed in one of the trains.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was alerted and all the CMRL trains were checked before concluding it was a hoax. “Since he is a first-time offender, the magistrate will decide whether to send him to a juvenile home and let him go after getting a written undertaking,” a police source told TNIE.