Drawing attention to toilet troubles

One can also observe a gender disparity in vandalism; most graffiti depicts crude drawings of the female body, or even scrawled numbers you can quickly dial up for “some fun”. Many underlying social and psychological factors come to light here, where thoughts that are taboo to express may reveal themselves in the shadows of an unlit public toilet, a few other participants pointed out.

The team has mapped over 1,400 toilets in 2022, to research why, in Chennai, where “public toilets are an essential need”, most toilets are in a dilapidated state. Moreover, the quality of the existing disabled-friendly toilets needs to be drastically improved. Toilets are underfunded, and there is a stark difference in the salaries earned by janitors and those employed by the government. Maintenance is nearly always outsourced with no clear system of monitoring, says Shebin, director of WASHLabs.

In a Pee Point Mapping programme conducted by WASHLabs, it was observed that that among the open urination spots, some were, in fact, right outside or opposite to these public toilets. That the people would rather urinate a few metres away from a public toilet, even if it is clean, rather than walk in through these two doors makes one question the deeper underlying sociological issue.