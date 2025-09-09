Of Partition and the mental toll

The mental trauma caused by the partition of India in 1947 remains one of the least-discussed yet most tragic consequences of the subcontinent’s division, said psychiatrist and author Dr Anirudh Kala.

Delivering the keynote address at the third edition of Keshav Desiraju Memorial Lecture Series, Dr Anirudh talked about his acclaimed book The Unsafe Asylum. He highlighted the untold stories of thousands who lost not only their homes but their sanity in the chaos that followed Partition. The lecture series was organised by The Banyan and Cognizant Foundation at the Asian college of Journalism on Friday.

He spoke at length about impact of Partition on mental health of the people of both the countries. He also highlighted the painful stories of repatriation of mental patients of both the countries who had been stranded in institutions like Lahore’s mental hospital when the borders were hastily drawn.