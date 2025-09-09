The Chola Tigers and their storyteller Amish Tripathi

Along with Narasimhan, the other passengers in this journey of revenge sought against Mahumd is a Chalukya king — whose father was a rival of the Cholas, a Gujarati merchant, a member of the Vavar community of Kerala — whose sole duty is to protect Lord Ayyappa, and a Chola officer. Their story, told in ‘The Chola Tigers’ is a celebration of a dynasty and a piece of history that hasn’t gotten its due.

Excerpts follow:

Why did you plan on the Indic Chronicle series?

The Indic Chronicles is a relook at the narrative of the last 1,300 years. There are various problems in the way history is taught to us. Even if the facts are still the same, the way they are presented to us has a very biased approach. Our history has an excessive focus on Delhi. Most other regions are ignored. If you notice, Eastern India is ignored, Central India, King Bhoj is ignored; Western India is ignored. Most of the history of the last 1,300 years essentially focusses on the region between Khyber and Agra. Delhi is an important area but it is not the only important area of India.

This entire story of the last 1,300 years is presented as one of repeated defeats. The subtle or, in fact, not so subtle message given to us was, our ancestors were either cowardly or disunited because they kept losing battles. In summary, they were looking towards Khyber Pass for the next invader to come, and then there would be a battle at Panipat, which we would obviously lose. And then there would be the next oppressor oppressing us. The only difference between the British and the Turks was that the British came from the sea. Why did the British Raj come up with a historical narrative like this? Basically, to tell all of us Indians, ‘It is your job to be slaves’.