Two youths riding bike hit cow, fall on road, run over by car

CHENNAI: Two youths, riding a bike, were killed on the spot as they came under the wheels of a car after their two-wheeler hit a stray cow that had strayed onto the Padappai flyover near Tambaram on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen (19) of Padappai near Tambaram, and his friend Abi Mani (21) of Sirkazhi. Both were employed at the Oragadam Industrial Estate.

The police said the duo was travelling from Tambaram to Kancheepuram when the cow strayed onto the flyover. The impact threw them onto the opposite lane, where a car coming from Kanchipuram towards Chennai fatally ran over them.

The Manimangalam police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. The Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case and launched an investigation.