Where God Siva was worshipped by Sages Agastya and Patanjali

Aranvoyal (Aranvayal), a small village, has a temple for Thiruthalishwarar (Siva), which, as seen from the vestiges and inscriptions, is an ancient shrine. According to the Sthala Puranam (traditional story associated with this temple), Sages Agastya and Patanjali worshipped the Siva Linga enshrined here.
The temple is entered from the south, where there is a modern gopuram which opens onto a large outer prakaram (enclosure). Straight ahead is the entrance, with a large Vinayaka on one side and Bala Murugan on the other, leading to the main sanctum. Also seen close to these two shrines are two fluted pillars, one of which has an inscription on it belonging to the 10th century CE. Straight ahead is a mandapa, and ahead is the sanctum for Goddess Maragathambikai Ambal (Parvati), facing south. Adjacent is the principal shrine for the Siva Linga, worshipped as Thiruthalishwarar, facing east with a small Nandi in front.
The devakoshtas (niches on the outer walls) of this central sanctum have images of Ganesha, Dakshinamurti, Mahavishnu, Brahma, and Durga. In the inner prakaram around the main sanctum is a small shrine for Chandikeshwara, the pillars of which also have epigraphs etched on them. In worship at this enclosure are Somaskanda, Subramanya, Ardhanarishwara, Bhairava, Surya, and Chandra. A beautiful image of Mahavishnu, seated and flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, is worshipped in a separate sanctum in this prakaram. He has one leg placed in front and the other folded and resting on the pitha (pedestal) on which He is seated. This deity, clearly from the Pallava times, holds a Prayoga Chakra (the discus of Vishnu held as though it is to be hurled).
Varahi (one of the Saptamatrikas), Lakshmi Hayagriva, Aghora Virabhadra, Anjaneya, and Sanishwara are worshipped in the outer prakaram. On the east side of this prakaram are the dvajastambham, bali-pitham, and Nandi, facing the main sanctum, which is inside.
Near the gopuram is the pushkarini (temple-tank) called Patanjali Tirtham, named after Sage Patanjali. The Sthala Vriksham (sacred tree) here has traditionally been the Thali Panai (a variety of palm tree, but not seen in the temple today) and the Vilvam (Bilva in Samskrit).
Several inscriptions have been etched here, the earliest of which is seen on a pillar at the entrance. This donative epigraph is dated 963 CE and belongs to the time of Parthivendravarman.
Other fragmentary inscriptions, also of the 10th century, and mentioning gifts, are seen here. The Selliyamman temple in the same village has two inscriptions etched in the reign of Rajendra Chola I dated 1012 CE and 1018 CE, which record donations to the temple of this Goddess. Incidentally, the processional image of this deity is worshipped in the Thiruthalishwarar temple.