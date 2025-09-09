Where God Siva was worshipped by Sages Agastya and Patanjali

Aranvoyal (Aranvayal), a small village, has a temple for Thiruthalishwarar (Siva), which, as seen from the vestiges and inscriptions, is an ancient shrine. According to the Sthala Puranam (traditional story associated with this temple), Sages Agastya and Patanjali worshipped the Siva Linga enshrined here.

The temple is entered from the south, where there is a modern gopuram which opens onto a large outer prakaram (enclosure). Straight ahead is the entrance, with a large Vinayaka on one side and Bala Murugan on the other, leading to the main sanctum. Also seen close to these two shrines are two fluted pillars, one of which has an inscription on it belonging to the 10th century CE. Straight ahead is a mandapa, and ahead is the sanctum for Goddess Maragathambikai Ambal (Parvati), facing south. Adjacent is the principal shrine for the Siva Linga, worshipped as Thiruthalishwarar, facing east with a small Nandi in front.