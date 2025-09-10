Chennai sanitary workers’ daily wage hiked to Rs 761 but no week-offs; protests, hunger strikes continue

CHENNAI: After the sanitary staff resumed their agitation last week, Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL), the company contracted by the Greater Chennai Corporation to manage waste services in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones, promised to pay the workers revised wages of Rs 761 per day.

However, as per the press release issued by the company on Tuesday, the workers may not be entitled to paid weekly offs.

Following the Madras HC order directing the civic body to ensure that the workers get their last-drawn wages under the private firm, CESPL said on Tuesday that workers will get Rs 761 per day as wages under the new arrangement, amounting to a gross monthly salary of Rs 19,786, but will be paid only for 26 working days. They had earlier offered a gross monthly salary of Rs 16,950 at a daily wage of Rs 565 calculated for a period of 30 days.

The company, however, said it offers benefits including 35 paid leave days annually 12 days of casual leave, 12 days of earned leave, and 11 national holidays (with double wages for working on holidays).

Light motor vehicle drivers will now be paid Rs 838 per day (Rs 21,788 a month) and heavy motor vehicle drivers will get Rs 965 per day (Rs 25,090 a month). In addition, CESPL ‘extends beyond statutory requirements’, benefits including EPF, ESIC, gratuity, and bonus, labour welfare fund and multiple insurance protection such as natural death cover of Rs 55,000, accidental death cover of Rs 2,05,000, group personal accident policy of Rs 11,87,160, group term life insurance of Rs 1,00,000, employee deposit linked insurance of Rs 3,00,000, and TAHDCO coverage of Rs 10,00,000, the release said.