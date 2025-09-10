CSR issued against two for feeding stray dogs in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Kotturpuram police have registered a Community Service Register (CSR) entry against two unidentified men for feeding stray dogs on a public road, following a complaint filed by a local resident citing a recent Supreme Court directive.

According to the police, complainant Muralidharan Sivalingam of Pondicherry Road, Kottur, spotted two men arriving on a scooter near the Kottur Garden area around 12.45 pm on September 7. The pillion rider allegedly placed food on the pavement for a stray dog before the duo left.

Muralidharan filmed the incident on his phone and uploaded the clips on social media tagging the Chennai police, corporation, and state officials.Claiming this to be the first such petition in Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court’s restriction order, he filed a complaint with the police. Confirming the development, a Kotturpuram police official said, “The complaint has been taken on record. Action will follow as per legal provisions.”

Shruti Vinodhraj, honorary member of the Tamil Nadu animal welfare board, said, “The Supreme Court order clearly directs municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in each ward. This is a larger exercise and will take time. Until then, feeding stray dogs on the streets cannot be stopped, as it would force them to roam in search of food and potentially create more disturbance to the public,” she said.