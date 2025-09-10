In a mood to watch the moon

A family of four with a toddler stood ahead of me in the queue. The father lifted the little one to the eyepiece, and her squeal cut through the hush of the night. It was possibly her first time seeing the moon in such detail, and her delight seemed to ripple through the line. Behind me, two friends were chatting about one of their earlier visits to the Birla Planetarium. But when their turn finally arrived, the chatter stopped. They peered into the telescope, then turned to each other in silence, almost reverent. The moon had stunned everyone.

Stepping up to the eyepiece felt like crossing into a secret doorway. The light intensified, shadows deepened, and suddenly, the moon wasn’t just a long-distance best friend who lived nearly 400,000 kilometers away but a silent companion who was just within an arm’s reach.