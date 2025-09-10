Strokes that blend and break stereotypes

An array of brushes, powder puffs, setting sprays, eyeshadow palettes, concealer pots, contour sticks, blush, kohl, and lipsticks — all are laid out neatly. Abhi Sayd, a makeup artist, prepares to teach a room full of students — a few men among many women — on how to use these makeup applicators and where to place each product.
Abhi, who completed a makeup course from Delhi, has been in the industry for six years. A celebrity and wedding makeup artist, he says, “In every movie, the hero applies makeup. But it is layered less because they do not want to look too pink on the screen.”
Similarly, when it is Ibrahim A’s day on the sets, the models often ask for “a natural look”. So Ibrahim, who has been in the film industry for 20 years, has set the trend of “no makeup makeup look” way before it became the go-to look for many.
These instances point towards the fact that makeup includes, but is not limited to, men. Though the number of products used is fewer and the looks created are specific, they break stereotypes, one stroke at a time.
The cliche ‘men don’t wear make-up’ is still very much a part of our social dynamics. “In cities, it is still fine, but in villages and towns, people are still questioned, ‘Why is a man applying makeup?’,” says Abhi.
Historically speaking
The connection between men and makeup is centuries old. For many years in the 1900s and a few in the 2000s, makeup was restricted to femininity. Previously, men all over the world indulged in makeup for religious, social, and personal reasons. In Egyptian culture, men used kohl to elongate eye shapes and paint their nails to show societal status; men in England applied white powder and makeup made with lead. Closer home, while kajal was popular among men due to its soothing effects, they also wore bindi for religious purposes.
It was in the Victorian era that makeup came to be considered an “abomination” by the crown and the church. Labelling this self-expression as ‘feminine’ carried ripple effects that shaped social stigma in India, too.
“When men wear it, people think it’s unusual, forgetting that historically, men also wore makeup. It’s not about gender; it’s about expression,” says Abdul Xaby, a makeup artist. Cut to the 21st century, due to social media and worldwide trends, the stigma associated with male grooming and cosmetics has started to fade in recent years.
The gender bias
Ibrahim uses kajal to create a smokey eye look on male models who walk down the ramp, carrying with them a confidence that makes makeup less about gender and more about expression. “I don’t change their face with my makeup. I just enhance the features by using a lot of browns and nude colours, based on the outfit, situation, and the person,” he says, adding that makeup for him is like meditation.
This acceptance is not a result of a day or night’s efforts, but a series of days and nights put in by both the artists and the models. Abhi notes, “Most makeup artists in the film industry are men. This does not raise eyebrows. When it comes to weddings, photoshoots, or campaigns, a man applying makeup turns heads.”
He and other such artists’ videos on social media are urging people to follow a not-so-new practice. These videos also focus on how the majority of makeup brands manufacture products targeting women. “An average of 20-30% of men in the country apply makeup. They apply at least a compact, a concealer, and a lip balm
The ratio at which a product is made uniquely for men is less compared to females,” says Abhi. “Most men have beards, and when a woman-centric makeup product is layered on skin with a beard, it looks brown and wheatish in colour.” He suggests that beauty brands focus their formulas to suit male skin as well. But, considering Chennai’s weather, he suggest men stock up on “A tinted sunscreen that matches your shade, kajal and lipstick — you are ready to step out and break stereotypes..”
Why should girls have all the fun?
Men in Chennai are becoming increasingly open to makeup, not just as grooming, but also as a means of self-expression. “Makeup is undoubtedly artistry, but it’s also my way of asserting that beauty and self-expression belong to everyone, not just one gender,” adds Abdul.
With exposure through social media, global trends, and local creators, there’s less hesitation to experiment. Many see it as an extension of skincare or fashion, while others embrace it as a creative outlet.
One of them is Yesu Raja. “There are also assumptions that men who wear makeup are doing it to ‘hide’ something, instead of seeing it as creativity or self-expression,” he says.
Yesu challenges these narratives by simply showing up confidently, unapologetically, and passionately through his art. He adds, “Every time I share my work or wear makeup openly, it’s a way of breaking those stereotypes and proving that makeup has no gender, it’s for anyone who wants to embrace it.”
Concurring, Abdul says, “People still raise eyebrows when they see a man holding a brush. But the joy lies in the freedom — every time I create a look, it feels like breaking a barrier.” They believe that makeup is about making a statement and claiming space. “Through makeup, I found a way to show not just creativity, but also confidence and individuality. Over time, it became a reflection of my personality and my journey of self-acceptance,” adds Yesu.
Breaking beauty norms
While makeup is about self-discovery, it is also about rewriting how society perceives beauty and identity. It is about being inclusive without viewing it through the eyes of an opinion. For Yesu, true inclusivity means celebrating all genders, skin tones, and identities equally, and that’s something we’re still working towards.
The change may be gradual, but it’s definitely happening, showing promising signs. Today, the reactions to makeup are quite varied. Some are curious, some are supportive and inspired, while there are some who still hold on to stereotypes. “Times are changing, especially among the younger generations; there’s a lot more openness and appreciation for self-expression, including men wearing makeup. Every positive reaction feels like a small step toward breaking old and normalising individuality in this space,” concludes Yesu.
A concealer doesn’t ask who it is covering, a foundation doesn’t change shade of a man’s skin, and a blush doesn’t melt in defiance. The products remain the same; it is only the eyes, shaped by societal bias and gaze, that stereotype, judge, and decide who should and shouldn’t wear makeup.