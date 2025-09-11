A well-deserved ‘seat’ of honour

While the base mechanic of the gameplay is just placement logic, there is a lot of relatability and emotion attached to the process of it. You follow the story of a young rhombus (that’s right — this is set in a universe where people are shapes) and his dream of making it in movies. Along the way, he learns the ropes by attending classes, working in everyday workplaces, and encountering all kinds of personalities. Each location unfolds across multiple levels. When the rhombus is traveling, you find yourself navigating airports, buses, and vans. He studies in classrooms and works in shared office spaces. When he is socialising, the locations shift to boats, cinema halls, sports stadiums, and music auditoriums.

Every location comes with its own quirks and hidden details. Some characters follow the rhombus throughout their journey, and within each location, there are small jokes and interactions that make the world feel alive. In classrooms, you will find traces of inter-classroom politics — like seating students who have crushes on each other far apart so they don’t disrupt the rest of the class. In workplaces, you try to seat the slackers well away from the boss. The game’s world feels very lived in and relatable, so that it mostly stops feeling like some optimisation problem.

What started as a simple filler game I could pick up between Silk Song boss battles has now earned a proper seat in my heart as one of the best puzzle games this year. It’s a cozy, five-hour experience — a game that definitely doesn’t outstay its welcome.

Currently available on the Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Playable by kids, beginners, and seasoned gamers alike.