In five months, pet dog registration up by 28% in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has recorded a 28% surge in pet dog registrations in last five months. A total of 12,204 licences were issued till September, up from 9,500 issued in April.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation veterinary official attributed the rise to the GCC’s ongoing anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs, which has encouraged pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and simultaneously apply for licences.

“During the drive, even pet dog owners are bringing in their pets for vaccination, which has enabled them to apply for licences as they have fulfilled one of the main criteria which is administering the anti-rabies shot,” the official said.

The civic body data shows that 8,363 licences were issued in 2024 and 3,841 so far this year (till September 7). Among breeds, Labrador Retrievers once again top the list of registered pets with 471 licences (12.3%) since January, making them the most popular breed in the city.

Other popular breeds are Golden Retrievers (190 licenses), German Shepherds (189), Shih Tzus (169), Beagles (107), and Pomeranians (68). Pugs (48), Dobermanns (39), Siberian Huskies (34), Dachshunds (33), Terriers (29), and Rottweilers (21) also figure on the list.

Despite the rise, officials estimate there are nearly one lakh pet dogs in the city, leaving a wide gap between registered and unregistered pets.Shruti Vinodhraj, an honorary member of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, welcomed the rise in pet license registrations but called for a stronger awareness campaign.