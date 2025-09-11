Made of arcs and strong spins

Offie J Hemchudeshan and left-arm spinner P Vidyuth, who performed brilliantly in the Buchi Babu tournament, have been selected to represent Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy this season. Both complemented each other while playing for TNCA President’s XI in the Buchi Babu, and depending upon the conditions and wicket, they are set to make their debuts for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy later this year.

Since both R Sai Kishore (regular captain) and S Ajith Ram are out of the Tamil Nadu squad due to injury, these two have a good opportunity to represent Tamil Nadu. M Senthilnathan, chief coach of Tamil Nadu, believes that the team for the Ranji Trophy is a mixed bag of experience, and he insists that the youngsters must grab the opportunities they get and perform. “They were consistent, performed well in the Buchi Babu tournament, and got selected for the Ranji Trophy. Same with players like G Ajitesh. And who will make it to the playing XI in the Ranji Trophy, it is too early to decide. It will depend upon conditions and the wicket. But I believe that every member picked in the team is ready to play the Ranji trophy,” shared Senthilnathan.