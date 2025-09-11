National Award recipient Prof Vijayalaxmi’s quest to teach and build better

What inspired you to choose teaching as your path? Do you remember the teacher who inspired or made an impact on you to fuel that dream?

I was in class 8. My brother had finished Engineering and cracked JEE, while my sister had joined MBBS. At that time, when my father asked what I wanted to pursue, I said I wanted to be a teacher. I didn’t know what I wanted to teach, but I think the decision came from the reverence and respect I had for my teachers in school.

Later, in my undergraduate programme, I noticed certain traits in my professors that further inspired me to become a teacher myself. I had a professor named Ravi at Anna University. He taught me Basic Design in the first semester and Urban Design in my ninth semester. He was able to come down to the level of a first-semester B Arch student and also managed to relate to us in our final year of undergraduation. His way of teaching was fantastic that one could not take their eyes off the board. He was very punctual to class, and I have also never seen him lose his temper with his students. He would also never go out of his way to cajole students, but if you spoke to him, he would give you time. He was prepared before he came to class, and one could see his preparation, which means he respected his students and their time. All this was at a time when there was no real accountability system in education. There was no NAAC or NBA. I appreciated his passion and he was my biggest inspiration. So, the month I finished my post-graduation, I took up a teaching job.