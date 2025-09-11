Step up in style

Out of the Box

“It is made of cardboard and it takes less than three minutes to assemble,” declares Karthic Rathinam, founder of Out of the Box. Their innovative, maiden Golu stand, he adds, is an alternative to all the problems that might come with traditional stands, such as being too heavy, occupying too much space in storage, and the difficulty in assembling. But since it’s made of cardboard, the common worries are if they are water resistant, and if it can hold weight. Karthic says, “It is water resistant; you can just wipe the water off the cardboard and it won’t damage the product. The stand can also hold up to 100kg.” The company only has three-step stands available with a printed design that omits the hassle of having to cover up the stand with a cloth. “We have enough stocked up, ready to be ordered for this Navaratri. We will, hopefully, introduce stands with five, seven, and nine steps next year and maybe even with different designs and colour options,” he remarks. Orders for this season will be taken until September 29, 2025.

For orders, contact 9677010768