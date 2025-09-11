Step up in style

This Navaratri, step up your Golu game with Golu padis that blend tradition with innovation because it is no longer about wooden planks, nails, and dreading assembly. Today’s Golu padis are lighter, sleeker, and smarter, crafted to save time, space, and effort without compromising on culture. Whether you’re looking for a quick three-minute step, a custom kolam-embossed finish, or a multi-tier combo to show off your creativity, these brands are giving festive displays a fresh spin. Here are five places where you can find some innovative options to make your Navaratri arrangement truly stand out.
Puja Celebrations
With a variety of designs — including a multi-purpose one — and materials, Puja Celebrations is all set to take on orders for Golu stands, spanning three, five, and seven steps. The first type is a fibre plastic, the second, a gopuram-style stand — a design that breaks away from the rectangular shapes of steps and replaces them with semi-circular ones — made of MDF, and the third, a multi-purpose design made of steel. “All of them will take less than 30 minutes to assemble,” says Krithika Govindarajan, the founder of Puja Celebrations. While three and seven-step stands are selling out fast, five-step stands are in stock, she informs. “We would urge customers to place orders as early as possible because the earlier, the better,” she adds. Besides Golu stands, Puja Celebrations have customised covers for them. “If you already have a stand and require the cloth cover, we can customise it to your taste and to your stand’s dimensions,” Krithika concludes.
For orders, contact 9345264177 / 9087270009
The Golu Zone
With no use for screws and bolts, no possibilities of rusting or termite infestations, The Golu Zone offers a completely foldable, light-weight stand made of aluminium; a product that they have been consistently selling for the last five years. The stand set requires assembling as it includes pillars for the sides, a base support to join the pillars, and the plates/steps. “It will only take five minutes to assemble,” assures Ganesh from The Golu Zone. He adds, “The stands are available in three, five, seven, and nine steps. They all come in two variants — one that measures four feet in length and the other that measures six feet in length. The latter comes with three pillars to support the structure better.” Customers within Chennai can expect prompt delivery even if they place an order three days ahead of Navaratri. Orders to other cities will take a week to deliver.
For orders, contact 7845859103
Home2Cherish
For those who love tradition with a touch of innovation, Home2Cherish by Deepika Velmurugan is reimagining the Golu step. Having been in this business for the past five years, her creations embody basic kolam designs while going beyond the usual Golu steps. The steps double up as racks for a movable side stand and can be pulled open to instantly form a festive display. Fully assembled models are shipped worldwide, so no fixing is required at the customer’s end. Crafted in customised dimensions with carpenters, these wooden stands are manufactured up to five feet in height and promise elegance, ease, and a slice of heritage that lasts.
For orders, contact 9087239106
Solvd-in-box
Festive setups get smarter with Solvd-in-box, which has been redefining Golu steps since 2019. Their ‘Shelfie’ collection, crafted from premium pinewood, comes in three-, five-, and seven-step models — easy to snap-fit with minimal bolts, making assembly and storage fuss-free. What makes them a hit are the combo packs that let you mix and match styles — from 90-degree shelves to five-tier stands — creating versatile displays for every home. They provide same-day delivery in Chennai , quick state-wide dispatch, and international shipping. Whether for Navaratri or year-round décor, Solvd-in-box offers a balance of tradition, utility, and modern convenience. For orders, contact 8925623519
Out of the Box
“It is made of cardboard and it takes less than three minutes to assemble,” declares Karthic Rathinam, founder of Out of the Box. Their innovative, maiden Golu stand, he adds, is an alternative to all the problems that might come with traditional stands, such as being too heavy, occupying too much space in storage, and the difficulty in assembling. But since it’s made of cardboard, the common worries are if they are water resistant, and if it can hold weight. Karthic says, “It is water resistant; you can just wipe the water off the cardboard and it won’t damage the product. The stand can also hold up to 100kg.” The company only has three-step stands available with a printed design that omits the hassle of having to cover up the stand with a cloth. “We have enough stocked up, ready to be ordered for this Navaratri. We will, hopefully, introduce stands with five, seven, and nine steps next year and maybe even with different designs and colour options,” he remarks. Orders for this season will be taken until September 29, 2025.
For orders, contact 9677010768