Two mobile snatchers arrested for attacking cops with beer bottle in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two mobile snatchers were arrested in Pulianthope in the early hours of Wednesday after they allegedly attacked police personnel with a beer bottle and damaged property inside a police station. The accused were identified as Harshit and Salman Basha.

Police said the duo snatched a mobile phone from Kabilan, a civil services aspirant’s roommate, near Chengai Sivam Bridge on Stephenson Road. They threatened him with a knife before fleeing on a bike. Kabilan’s friend, Thomas Alva Edison, immediately alerted a nearby patrol team.

The suspects were intercepted at Dr Ambedkar College Road junction. In an attempt to escape, they allegedly assaulted constables Ayyappa Lingam and Theerthamalai. The latter sustained a hand injury after being struck with a beer bottle. Both were admitted to Government Stanley Hospital.

After being taken to Pulianthope station, the duo allegedly hurled abuses, attempted to attack officers again, and smashed the glass panels of the inspector’s room. Knives and mobile phones were later recovered from them. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS for robbery and attempt to murder. Both were remanded in custody.