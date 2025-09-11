Unsafe even in the presence of ‘protectors’

A fortnight ago, a woman who had been feeding stray dogs outside her home in Thiruvanmiyur, as she had done for twenty years, was accosted by two police personnel. During an argument, she filmed a policeman identified as Karthik telling her — and the camera — directly that she had brought harassment onto herself by being outside after midnight. This harassment presumably includes harassment by the police themselves. The woman shared the video online, which drew some amount of flak for the cops. The Thiruvanmiyur police station initially said a probe would take place, but the case has since been closed.

There are presently many arguments ongoing nationwide on issues concerning stray dogs. This is not an attempt to wade into those, which are complex and developing. This incident may be read by some as harassment of the feeders of strays, which it may or may not be. What it is, unambiguously, is about women in public spaces, minding their own business, and being told what to do or what not to do.