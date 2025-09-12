Just a month old, but condition of Tambaram’s new hospital critical

CHENNAI: Only a month has passed since its inauguration, but the new Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tambaram has started showing symptoms of neglect, with lack of essential amenities and staff shortage putting strain on most services.

When the officials say the hospital, built at a cost of `110 crore and inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 9, now records a daily footfall of over 2,500 outpatients and inpatients, including more than 100 pregnant women, the patients rue that they are struggling with inadequate and unhygienic toilet facilities on almost all six floors.

On the ground floor, which houses the Outpatient Department and the pharmacy, toilets for both men and women remain in poor condition. “I have admitted my son here. Of the three bathrooms on the ground floor, only one is usable. Most of the time, there is no water.

There is no mug either,” said Rajeshwari, an attender, to TNIE. Long queues were found outside the pharmacy with only two staff tasked with issuing medicines. A 59-year-old Muniyammal from Mudichur said that the average wait time outside the pharmacy was half an hour when the consultation itself lasted only ten minutes.

With a few functional women’s toilets and long queues, some women said they are often left with no option but to use the men’s toilets, “which at least have water and mugs”. TNIE also witnessed the struggle of a patient, who vomited in the basin, with no means to clean up.