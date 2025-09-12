Sanitary staff want SHRC probe; TN says fringe elements inciting protest

CHENNAI: The sanitation workers, who staged an indefinite protest in front of the headquarters of the GCC recently against privatisation of works in two zones, have approached the Madras HC with a plea for ordering an investigation by the State Human Rights Commission into “the police excess” during the August 13 midnight arrest, and for taking disciplinary action against the personnel who had harassed the workers.

Meanwhile, the state government has said certain fringe elements are instigating the protests even though 80% of the workers have already joined the private company.

The petition was filed by K Jothi and 11 other women workers. They alleged they were subjected to torture and even sexual harassment, as male police officials pulled them from the protest site touching inappropriately on their private parts and pushed them into the vehicle by police women cops. They also claimed a police official had intentionally stood on the edge of the saree of a female protester while pushing her into the vehicle.

Senior counsel T Mohan, appearing for them, submitted there were about 1,400 women workers and 600 men but the police did not deploy women personnel in adequate numbers. They deployed 1,200 male police personnel and just 200 women personnel to arrest the women workers, he said. However, additional advocate general (AAG) J Ravindran said the protesters refused to disperse peacefully and damaged buses and harassed police women.

The bench directed the respondent authorities to file a counter-affidavit and adjourned the hearing by three weeks.

Hunger strike enters day 4

Chennai: A group of 19 workers were detained and let off later, as sanitary workers’ continued their protest on Thursday, the fourth day of their hunger strike. Ten workers continued their protest, even as three others, who had also taken up the hunger strike, were admitted for treatment. The sanitary workers were protesting in front of the collectorate when they were removed. On Friday, they will continue their protest at a different site, the workers said.