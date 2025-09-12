Two held for stealing gold rings from shop in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men allegedly stole a gold ring from jewellery shop in Nungambakkam by pretending to be customers. The theft, which took place on September 2 at the shop owned by Rohan, was reported to the Nungambakkam police after employees discovered a 4-gram gold ring missing.

Police said the crime wing arrested the suspects — Imtiyaz Khan (47) of Perambur and Musheer Ahmad (43) of Triplicane — and recovered 18 gold rings, including the stolen one, along with a two-wheeler.

Probe revealed the duo had allegedly adopted the same modus operandi at 20 jewellery stores across Chennai. Both were produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in custody.

Woman attempts to rob jewellery, attacks staff

Chennai: A woman in a burqa was caught after she tried to rob a jewellery shop in Thiruvottiyur on Thursday. Police said she attacked the shop owner and staff with a knife after throwing chilli powder. Jaya Chitra of Kaladipet entered the shop pretending to be a buyer. Probe revealed she had planned the robbery to repay debts. She has been remanded in custody. ENS