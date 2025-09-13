The unspoken pain of vascular diseases in women

The female body is uniquely designed, and its differences like hormonal changes, pregnancy, and even smaller blood vessels, mean that these diseases can behave differently and may require tailored approaches. That’s why it is so important to recognise these differences and invest in research and care that reflect the realities women face.

Varicose veins

The common condition affecting ladies is varicose veins. It is not uncommon to find our sisters suffering in silent pain, swelling, and discomfort in their legs. Data says four in 10 of women are affected by varicose veins. Gone are the olden days when it left scars on treatment and required rest. Multiple minimally invasive options have made life easy for many. Certain lifestyle modifications such as avoiding tight clothing and calf muscle exercises, can also relieve discomfort. Compression therapy, too, plays a major role in effective management.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

Deep vein thrombosis, or the blood clots in the deeper veins, is a sinister problem, requiring timely attention. The pregnancy and related hormones put them in a more specific risk category. A certain population with inherent blood clotting tendencies requires more care. Keeping oneself well hydrated can prevent such events in the peripartum period among the general population.