The unspoken pain of vascular diseases in women

The female body is uniquely designed, and its differences like hormonal changes, pregnancy, and even smaller blood vessels, mean that these diseases can behave differently and may require tailored approaches. That’s why it is so important to recognise these differences and invest in research and care that reflect the realities women face.
Varicose veins
The common condition affecting ladies is varicose veins. It is not uncommon to find our sisters suffering in silent pain, swelling, and discomfort in their legs. Data says four in 10 of women are affected by varicose veins. Gone are the olden days when it left scars on treatment and required rest. Multiple minimally invasive options have made life easy for many. Certain lifestyle modifications such as avoiding tight clothing and calf muscle exercises, can also relieve discomfort. Compression therapy, too, plays a major role in effective management.
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)
Deep vein thrombosis, or the blood clots in the deeper veins, is a sinister problem, requiring timely attention. The pregnancy and related hormones put them in a more specific risk category. A certain population with inherent blood clotting tendencies requires more care. Keeping oneself well hydrated can prevent such events in the peripartum period among the general population.
Diabetes
Diabetes and its complications don’t show any gender bias. The bitter truth is that diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney problems, and cardiac illness can contribute to the shrinking or blockage of blood vessels all throughout the body. It acts like soot inside a chimney. As many women who stay indoors habitually don’t wear protective footwear, it acts as a perfect recipe for foot ulcers and injury, due to reduced foot sensation caused by diabetes. A simple, everyday self-examination of the feet and their web spaces in the elderly population can make a difference and prevent many amputations.
Leg pain
The reasons for pain in the legs are innumerous. Most blood vessel problems in the leg start as “pain in the calf on walking a certain distance”. When picked at the earliest stage, simple medication can help prevent the progression of the disease. Unfortunately, as leg pain is common and has many reasons, vascular reasons are ignored.
Aneurysms
Aneurysms of the blood vessels, such as the aorta, affect women also. Although the prevalence is lower than in men, they tend to experience a faster growth rate and have higher rupture rates, prompting early appropriate care.
Carotid disease
The blockage in the blood vessels carrying blood to the brain, which is referred to as carotid disease, is treated through an open surgery called carotid endarterectomy. Thankfully, the outcomes are similar across genders, although the vessels are of smaller caliber in women.
Most women nurture and prioritise others while neglecting their own health, but a little awareness of vascular health can go a long way. Whether it’s wearing protective gear and the right footwear, or staying hydrated, or simply recognising early signs, the steps truly matter. Let us empower women with knowledge, compassion, and timely care.
(The writer, Dr A Shabnam Fathima is a consultant, Vascular Surgery at Rela Hospital, Chennai)