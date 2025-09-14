Chennai to host Coast Guard Global Summit

CHENNAI: Chennai is set to host the 5th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in 2027, the golden jubilee year of the Indian Coat Guard (ICG).

The three-day event will feature an International Coast Guard Fleet Review and a World Coast Guard Seminar, creating a global platform for dialogue on emerging maritime challenges and highlighting international maritime cooperation.

The decision to bring the biennial summit to Chennai was taken unanimously at the 4th CGGS in Rome that concluded on September 12, with delegates from 115 countries and international organisations in attendance, a release said.

Director General Paramesh Sivamani, who received the ceremonial handover of the CGGS presidency, called the Chennai summit an inclusive forum to foster interoperability, trust and stronger cooperation among coast guards worldwide. “No single nation can address the full spectrum of maritime issues alone,” he said, positioning the 2027 gathering as a catalyst for collective action.

On the sidelines of the Rome meeting, Sivamani met the commandant of the Italian coast guard under the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. Discussions covered maritime search and rescue, marine pollution response, countering transnational maritime crimes, information exchange, capacity building, training and technical assistance.