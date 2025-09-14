Two land in Chennai with three kg hydroponic weed, arrested

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs on Saturday said they have foiled a new modus operandi in smuggling of hydroponic weed from Thailand to India.

In an official release, the customs said based on specific intelligence, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted an Indian male passenger arriving from Thailand via Colombo by Sri Lankan Airlines on Friday. The passenger was in possession of a cabin trolley bag and had checked-in a purple trolley suitcase in Thailand.

However, the officers discovered that the suitcase checked-in by the passenger was discreetly retrieved at the terminal by another Indian male passenger who arrived from Colombo on the same flight.

When examined, 12 airtight plastic packets containing green flowering/fruiting tops were found cleverly concealed within jeans and clothing items. A preliminary field drug test confirmed the contents to be Cannabis, a narcotic drug banned under the NDPS Act, 1985. The contraband weighing 2.956 kg was seized and both the passengers were arrested.