Unmarked speed breakers pose danger to commuters in Chennai

CHENNAI: Improperly designed speed breakers without any markers to alert the commuters on the busy Krishnadoss Main Road and surrounding roads in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone of Greater Chennai Corporation are posing threat to road users.
The busy stretch, connecting Perambur and Ayanavaram, is used daily by hundreds of vehicles, including MTC buses. Residents say at least three speed breakers were installed last month, but none carry proper markings, reflective paint, or warning signs, making them difficult to spot, especially at night.
On Wednesday, MA Sivaraman (55), who runs a tea stall, met with an accident while riding along the stretch. “I was riding my bike around 11 am at a speed of about 25 kmph. I didn’t see the hump at all,” he said, adding he sustained injuries to his knees, hands, and forehead after falling down from the bike.
The residents noted that this is not an isolated incident and warned more such incidents could occur if the issue is not addressed. C Rajkumar, a local activist, said, “Just last week, a woman from another area also sustained injuries. The issue of unmarked speed breakers is not limited to this stretch alone - it’s a problem across the city that needs urgent attention.”
“Many of these incidents often go unreported or remain unnoticed, leaving no record of accidents caused by speed breakers,” another city-based activist said.
“Proper monitoring and regulation of speed breakers in line with Indian Roads Congress standards is essential. Although the government constituted a committee, headed by the city traffic police, in 2024 to standardise speed breakers in Chennai, its impact is yet to be seen on the ground,” she added.
A zonal-level GCC official assured that the speed breakers would be marked immediately with reflective paint to address the issue.