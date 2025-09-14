Unmarked speed breakers pose danger to commuters in Chennai

CHENNAI: Improperly designed speed breakers without any markers to alert the commuters on the busy Krishnadoss Main Road and surrounding roads in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone of Greater Chennai Corporation are posing threat to road users.

The busy stretch, connecting Perambur and Ayanavaram, is used daily by hundreds of vehicles, including MTC buses. Residents say at least three speed breakers were installed last month, but none carry proper markings, reflective paint, or warning signs, making them difficult to spot, especially at night.

On Wednesday, MA Sivaraman (55), who runs a tea stall, met with an accident while riding along the stretch. “I was riding my bike around 11 am at a speed of about 25 kmph. I didn’t see the hump at all,” he said, adding he sustained injuries to his knees, hands, and forehead after falling down from the bike.