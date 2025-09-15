Chennai police externment order against five criminals

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have issued externment orders against five history-sheeters barring them from entering the Chennai police limits for one year.

Those named in the order are Ajay Rohan (36) of Panaiyur, Chennai; Nagendra Sethupathi (33) of Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram; Premkumar (45) of Annanagar, Madurai; Raja (42) of Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai and Selva Bharathi (26) of Thirunavukkarasu Nagar.

Police said the five men, all with crime records ranging from murder for gain and revenge killings to robbery, were identified as threats to public safety and likely to intimidate witnesses in pending cases.

Ajay Rohan faces three cases, Sethupathi four, Premkumar three, Raja one and Selva Bharathi two. Acting on the recommendation of the Triplicane deputy commissioner, GCP Commissioner A Arun invoked Section 51A of the Chennai City Police Act to order their removal. For the next year, the five men cannot enter GCP limits except for court or police summons. Any violation will invite strict legal action, police said.