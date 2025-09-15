Mountain of waste at ‘unused’ site irks Manali locals

CHENNAI: For the past two months, unprocessed waste is being dumped at the ‘abandoned’ segregation site near the closed 10-tonne incineration plant in Chinna Mathur, Manali, according to residents. Workers of Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited, dump garbage at the site despite it being locked, and add to the pile of waste which has already existed there for over two years, locals alleged.

The unprocessed waste, dumped over the locked site’s compound wall, has left the locality reeking, sparking concerns regarding possible health hazards and the waste dump turning into breeding grounds for mosquitos and fruit flies. Adding to this, construction waste and bags of sand has also been dumped near incineration plant. However, after TNIE brought the issue to the attention of an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), a portion of the waste was cleared on Sunday.

Ezhilarasi R (53), a long-time resident, said, “I’ve lived here for 30 years. This was used as a segregation site in 2023 before operations shifted to Manjambakkam and then became ward-specific. However, for the past two years, this abandoned site has been filled with mounds of garbage. Now, non-segregated waste from five to six wards is also being dumped here.”