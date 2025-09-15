An undying path of discovery

A quest for games is never easy. I was in search of finding games etched on the floor. Sometimes, you are rewarded by discovering many games, and sometimes, with nothing at all. The reasons could be many — the ravages of time; renovations where old stone slabs are either removed or covered over with modern, evenly cut stone, marble, or granite; pitted surfaces, making it difficult for you to see any faint engravings, therefore leaving you with only the option of looking for deep cut, clear game boards. I was once told that games may not be etched on the floors of certain temples because the grids resemble mandalas. To have them beneath the feet could offend sensibilities.

This quest once took me to the city of Hyderabad, where a friend and I decided to spend a day looking for games at old temples. Hyderabad being an ancient city, I was full of hope.

The Mamidipalli Balaji temple is set in a tranquil atmosphere, nestled under a group of trees. Believed to be about 500 years old, I hoped to find evidence of games here, but sadly, my search was in vain. The lovely stone pillars at the main temple echoed the memories of an old beauty, but the floor had been tiled over. The steps to the temple tank and floor of the mandapam were too pitted to find anything. We walked around in silence and absorbed the beauty of the temple.

The Kishanbagh Murali Manohar Krishna Temple was another peaceful setting. Many structures in the compound were old and ramshackle, but efforts had been taken to restore the temple to its former glory. It was a beautiful temple adorned with many wonderful and whimsical sculptures. However the efforts toward restoration had resulted in new floors that bore no traces of games.

The Karmanghat Hanuman Temple is set in a busy and noisy area. However, when we entered its walls, the city seemed to disappear. It is believed to have been built in 1198, in response to a dream of the Kakatiya King Prola II. The temple is a blend of South Indian and Rajasthani architecture, with intricately carved pillars and vibrant sanctums. The tiles covered the floors, and orange paint covered what was left. We were shown an epigraph that had been left unpainted in order to protect it.