Chennai One app to be a reality as TN agrees to bear 1.39% platform fee

CHENNAI: The disagreement over sharing the platform fee for the proposed unified ticketing software application for public transport in Chennai, a key issue that was delaying the roll out of the system, has been resolved.

The state government has agreed to bear the platform fee of 1.39% (on the ticket fare) charged by the unified Chennai One mobile app, which will integrate services of Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL), MTC buses, Southern Railway, Namma Yatri autos and cab aggregators, enabling commuters to access seamless end-to-end travel.

The government is expected to pay around Rs 3 crore per year as platform fee to CUMTA that will manage the application. Trials of the Chennai One app, which began in June, have been successful, and CM M K Stalin is expected to launch it for public use shortly, official sources said. Initially, CMRL, MTC and Southern Railway had opposed paying the platform fee, citing reduced ticket revenue.

A CUMTA official said, “Railways, CMRL, MTC and other agencies will receive their full ticket fare credited to their accounts at the end of each day.”