For that rug-ged look

If there is one element in the design process that is underrated and can make or break any space, it’s area rugs. They add personality and character to an otherwise gloomy setting. Choosing the right area rug not only completes the space aesthetically and visually, but it also makes it well-proportioned and harmonious with the décor.

While the colour, size, and pattern are major considerations, the weave and material type of the rug are equally important for maintenance, longevity, and durability. Here are a few rug types broken down to help you make your pick and change your spaces.

Braided rugs

Braided rugs are the most commonly found in departmental and home décor stores today. They have been around since the early American colonial times, when homeowners would make their own floor coverings from cloth scraps to add warmth and protection to their spaces. These rugs are made by tying pieces of fabric together. This process of weaving makes these rugs reversible when one side gets dirty, making both sides usable.

These rugs are usually made from cotton and jute and are a current favourite in modern or bohemian homes. They are not as soft as rugs made from wool, though they are deeply textured and eco-friendly. Braided rugs vary in thickness and patterns depending on the fabric used to weave them.