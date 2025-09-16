For that rug-ged look

If there is one element in the design process that is underrated and can make or break any space, it’s area rugs. They add personality and character to an otherwise gloomy setting. Choosing the right area rug not only completes the space aesthetically and visually, but it also makes it well-proportioned and harmonious with the décor.
While the colour, size, and pattern are major considerations, the weave and material type of the rug are equally important for maintenance, longevity, and durability. Here are a few rug types broken down to help you make your pick and change your spaces.
Braided rugs
Braided rugs are the most commonly found in departmental and home décor stores today. They have been around since the early American colonial times, when homeowners would make their own floor coverings from cloth scraps to add warmth and protection to their spaces. These rugs are made by tying pieces of fabric together. This process of weaving makes these rugs reversible when one side gets dirty, making both sides usable.
These rugs are usually made from cotton and jute and are a current favourite in modern or bohemian homes. They are not as soft as rugs made from wool, though they are deeply textured and eco-friendly. Braided rugs vary in thickness and patterns depending on the fabric used to weave them.
Hand-knotted rugs
Hand-knotted rugs are individually and carefully crafted by the hands of skilled rug makers using a technique passed down for over a hundred years. Thousands of knots are tied to create various patterns, making each one different from the other. These rugs bring a taste of dignity and luxury with them and can upgrade any space effortlessly. Hand-knotted rugs are made from good-quality wool or silk, making it an expensive yet exclusive addition to your spaces. With the guarantee of lasting long, and being a one-of-a-kind designed rug, they often become treasured family heirlooms.
Machine-woven rugs
As the name suggests, these are less labour-centric productions that are made using electronically controlled power looms. Most commonly made with synthetic fibres like nylon and polypropylene, these are economical and easy to clean since the materials used don’t absorb moisture like cotton or wool. They are tightly knotted and come in a wide range of colours, sizes, and patterns.
Shag
Shag rugs are timeless and stylish if used optimally. They are fluffy and soft and can be made with various materials across price points. They stand out from the other weaves because of their high pile. These are loosely looped, which makes them plush, comforting, and cosy for underfoot.
These are harder to maintain as dust can accumulate in the long loops. Even the best shag rugs won’t do well in high-traffic areas due to their easy-to-snag loose, long pile. They make really good additions to reading corners or beside the bed for your feet to touch while you get off every morning.
Hand-tufted
Hand-tufted rugs are another low cost option as they are less labour-intensive too. These rugs are made by stretching a canvas, detailing a pattern, and tufting wool as per the pattern using a tufting gun. These are then finished with a layer of latex or canvas to seal the rug. The details on these rugs are not as detailed as the hand-knotted ones, but they make for a more affordable option alongside being a quick addition to your space.
Maintenance tip
For even wear, rotate your rug every six months. Flipping sides will still have some portion of the rug more worn out than the others, hence rotating them regularly helps with sunlight exposure, foot traffic, and furniture weight that create subtle but long-term harm.