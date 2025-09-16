Power corporation fixing exposed UG cables at 700 locations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited is in the process of fixing of underground cables that are exposed in around 700 spots in Chennai and its peripheries, a senior official said.

Speaking to TNIE after a review meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board chairman J Radhakrishnan on Monday, the official said, “Most of the work has already been completed and the remaining will be finished soon”.

At least two people, including a woman conservancy worker, were killed since July after coming into contact with exposed underground cables, leading to criticisms against TNPDCL.