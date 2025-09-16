Power corporation fixing exposed UG cables at 700 locations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited is in the process of fixing of underground cables that are exposed in around 700 spots in Chennai and its peripheries, a senior official said.
Speaking to TNIE after a review meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board chairman J Radhakrishnan on Monday, the official said, “Most of the work has already been completed and the remaining will be finished soon”.
At least two people, including a woman conservancy worker, were killed since July after coming into contact with exposed underground cables, leading to criticisms against TNPDCL.
At the meeting, Radhakrishnan directed all chief engineers to maintain sufficient stock of essential equipment to ensure quick response during heavy rains. He stressed the need to complete all pending works expeditiously.
A senior TNEB official told TNIE, “We have formed special teams in all 12 zones of the state to carry out pre-monsoon works. Damaged poles and power lines are being replaced on priority. We are also setting up 24x7 control rooms in every circle to monitor complaints and coordinate emergency works.”
Acknowledging that there are gaps in effectively coordinating with other departments involved in road-digging, which often led to the exposure of underground cables, the official assured that all issues would be sorted out before monsoon.
“We are holding joint inspections with Greater Chennai Corporation and Highways Department to avoid waterlogging and cable damage during heavy rains,” he said.