Car hits two motorcycles in Vanagaram; two killed, one critical

CHENNAI: Three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Chennai on Tuesday.

In Vanagaram near Maduravoyal, two persons died and one was grievously injured after a motorist allegedly panicked following a minor accident and sped through traffic, hitting several vehicles and killing two.

The driver, Srinivasan (33) of Thiruverkadu, was returning home with his three-year-old daughter after buying food when his car hit an autorickshaw. Confronted by motorists at the spot, he reportedly panicked and fled at high speed.

While fleeing, Srinivasan first struck a two-wheeler at the Vanagaram signal, fatally injuring Krishna Prasad (63) of Noombal, who later succumbed to multiple fractures. Moments later, he rammed another two-wheeler near the Vanagaram fish market, killing Arjunan (34) on the spot and leaving his father Jagadeesan (60) critically injured.