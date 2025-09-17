Car hits two motorcycles in Vanagaram; two killed, one critical

CHENNAI: Three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Chennai on Tuesday.
In Vanagaram near Maduravoyal, two persons died and one was grievously injured after a motorist allegedly panicked following a minor accident and sped through traffic, hitting several vehicles and killing two.
The driver, Srinivasan (33) of Thiruverkadu, was returning home with his three-year-old daughter after buying food when his car hit an autorickshaw. Confronted by motorists at the spot, he reportedly panicked and fled at high speed.
While fleeing, Srinivasan first struck a two-wheeler at the Vanagaram signal, fatally injuring Krishna Prasad (63) of Noombal, who later succumbed to multiple fractures. Moments later, he rammed another two-wheeler near the Vanagaram fish market, killing Arjunan (34) on the spot and leaving his father Jagadeesan (60) critically injured.
Traffic police and bystanders chased and intercepted the car at Velappanchavadi signal. Srinivasan, who was allegedly agitated and unruly, was beaten up by the crowd.
Police rescued him and the child and later detained him Medical tests confirmed he was not under the influence of alcohol. Srinivasan has been booked under Section 281 (causing death by rash or negligent act) and Section 125 (causing hurt by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His car has been seized and further investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, in Madhavaram, 33-year-old taxi driver Madhusoothanan was killed when his car was hit by a truck on Tuesday morning. The passenger, Priyamani, sustained injuries. Madhavaram police have lodged a case against the 29-year-old truck driver, Ajith, and are conducting further investigations.