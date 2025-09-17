Every tool tells a tale
Every kitchen needs and has an indispensable appliance — be it our ammamma’s favourite grinding stone or today’s “healthier alternative”, an air fryer. For some, these utensils or equipment speed up chopping. For others, it’s what holds flavours together. Experts swear by these essentials, and home chefs adapt with creativity. But they come together to a common understanding that these instruments are an extension of the food cooked and served.
CE asked food lovers in the city to name a tool that rules their kitchen shelves. While every cook has a different favourite, one thing remains common: these cooking tools go beyond their functional purpose. They represent tradition, convenience, care, and connection.
Chef Koushik S, a food and beverage business consultant
Coming to utensils, preferably a stainless steel and non-stick 10- to 11-inch pan. It’s a multi-purpose utensil which can be used for sauteing, boiling, and a lot of other cooking. An 8-inch knife is nice for both a home user and a professional. It’s mandatory. Without these, I can’t even start a kitchen. In the case of equipment, I would start with a blender. For the home, you have the domestic blenders with two-three attachments. The higher the RPM of the motor, the better. Commercially, you have commercial blenders and varieties of them. As a chef, I would need a polycarbonate blender that can make a lot of purees, a spice mill that can grind spices into powders. In terms of traditional tools, a cast-iron pan is very useful because you can mix so many things, and a stone grinder, which helps in making chutneys and pastes.
Dinesh Dadlani, executive chef, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa
For me, a mortar and pestle is a must-have kitchen essential, and the reasons are varied. Starting from the authenticity in churning out flavours, the hand-grinding process of spices and herbs enhances aroma and taste, and having versatile usage, ideal for preparing curry pastes, chutneys, dry spice blends, and even crushing nuts, the tool leaves a traditional touch. It brings a rustic charm and connects you to age-old culinary traditions, especially in South-Asian kitchens, providing you with better control. It lets you manage texture from coarse to fine, just the way your recipe needs. Moreover, it does not need any electricity; it works anytime, anywhere, it is eco-friendly, and durable and timeless — built to last generations, often becoming a family heirloom. It is a simple tool that truly elevates cooking.
Chef Saba Yusuf, executive chef, Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai
A sharp knife is every chef’s pride, but the real secret lies in what keeps it that way. If I had to choose just one indispensable tool in my kitchen, it would be the carborundum stone. For me, this unassuming sharpening stone is the backbone of my culinary efficiency. Over the years, I have learned the hard way that a blunt knife can slow you down and even be dangerous. But a well-maintained knife enhances both speed and safety. Traditional, affordable, and reliable — the carborundum stone has been a quiet yet powerful presence throughout my journey as a chef.
Gnanasingh Arputhadas, a food critic
It cuts, smashes, and does everything. A sharp, well-balanced knife is like an extension of my hand. From opening masala packets to chopping onions for sambar, slicing veggies for poriyal, butterflying chicken, or smashing garlic — it’s part of every prep step. With the right technique, one good knife is enough. That satisfying chop-chop sound? Pure therapy.
Gnanaselvi, a home cook
Without plates, I’m truly helpless. Plates are part of every step in my cooking. I chop veggies on them, use them to hold tempering, cool fried items, serve food directly, and if there’s leftover food, I don’t run for containers — I just cover the pot with a plate. They’re my all-in-one prep board, serving dish, and storage lid.
Shanthi Ramachandran, a retired banker
Undoubtedly, it is my mixie, which is like my kitchen assistant. It helps in grating, saving time and space. Its multi-functional usage — dough for rotis, and whisking curd can be made in minutes. From dry to wet grinding, my all-in-all azhagurani is my mixie, which makes my kitchen work easier in all aspects. I equally love my microwave oven, which saves me time and fuel for cooking veggies, making instant sweets and cupcakes, and roasting peanuts, curry leaves, etc. These are essentials without which I would become helpless in my kitchen.
Varshini S, proprietor of Especially Café
Honestly, my bench scraper is my right-hand man in the kitchen. I use it to scrape dough off the counter, transfer ingredients, and even clean up spills. It’s a total lifesaver. I love how efficient it is, as it also makes gathering ingredients a breeze. Plus, it’s super versatile — I’ve used it for everything from dough to pastry to just plain old cleaning — and keeps my workspace tidy, which is a major sanity-saver. The flexibility and durability of the scraper are what make it a must-have in my kitchen.
Mohideen Kasali, a self-taught baker
Stove — the heart of the kitchen. No matter how advanced appliances get, without the stove, no dish comes alive. It’s where the magic begins. It’s an indispensable starting point of every culinary creation. The stove is where raw ingredients transform into meals, where heat meets creativity, and where every recipe begins its journey. Whether it’s a gas stove with a flickering flame or an induction cooktop with precise temperature control, the stove is the most fundamental tool in any kitchen. Most kitchens design the stove at the centre or along the focal wall, symbolising its central role in both the cooking process and family life.
Senguttuvan S, an Instagram food blogger
As a person interested in baking (developed my passion), my choice would be the Oven-Toaster-Griller, also known as OTG. One might have alternative methods to bake/cook a cake, or bread, in a pressure cooker, microwave, or an air fryer, but the perfection of baking is achieved only in an OTG. When baking artisan bread like sourdough, conventional bread, or millet breads, one needs to reach specific temperatures of 2500C. These sustained high temperatures and placement of Dutch ovens are possible only in OTG. Frying with low or nil oil can also be achieved. I fry masala peanuts, raw bananas, broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts in OTG — it is healthy cooking too. Features-wise, these OTGs offer heating elements (two rods) from above and another set at the bottom. These options provide the liberty to choose selective areas of heating, which is impossible with other equipment.