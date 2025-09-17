Every tool tells a tale

Varshini S, proprietor of Especially Café

Honestly, my bench scraper is my right-hand man in the kitchen. I use it to scrape dough off the counter, transfer ingredients, and even clean up spills. It’s a total lifesaver. I love how efficient it is, as it also makes gathering ingredients a breeze. Plus, it’s super versatile — I’ve used it for everything from dough to pastry to just plain old cleaning — and keeps my workspace tidy, which is a major sanity-saver. The flexibility and durability of the scraper are what make it a must-have in my kitchen.

Stove — the heart of the kitchen. No matter how advanced appliances get, without the stove, no dish comes alive. It’s where the magic begins. It’s an indispensable starting point of every culinary creation. The stove is where raw ingredients transform into meals, where heat meets creativity, and where every recipe begins its journey. Whether it’s a gas stove with a flickering flame or an induction cooktop with precise temperature control, the stove is the most fundamental tool in any kitchen. Most kitchens design the stove at the centre or along the focal wall, symbolising its central role in both the cooking process and family life.