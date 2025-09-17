GCC plans to set up rabies quarantine centre for dogs

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is finalising a site to set up a quarantine facility for rabies-suspected or affected dogs from across the city, with a capacity to accommodate 500 animals.

The facility will enable close observation, isolation, and maintenance of infected dogs to curb the spread of rabies, said the official release.

A release said so far, 13,287 pet licences have been issued, and microchipping has been made mandatory to prevent pet abandonment. The city’s five Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres perform around 115 sterilisation surgeries daily. In a special Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) drive initiated last month, GCC vaccinated and de-wormed 46,122 stray dogs.

Since 2021, GCC has administered 1,34,674 ARV shots and carried out 71,475 sterilisation surgeries, with 12,255 dogs fitted with QR code collars and microchips containing detailed records. As per ABC rules 2023, the dogs cannot be relocated, and culling of animals is legally punishable.

In case of dog-related complaints, the public can reach out to the helpline at 1913 or WhatsApp 9445061913.